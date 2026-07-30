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World News Today Live Updates on July 30, 2026 : Telegram founder Pavel Durov charged by Russia over app's alleged role in Ukrainian spy operations

World News Today Live Updates on July 30, 2026: Stay informed on global events with our in-depth world news coverage, bringing you the latest developments across politics, economy, and culture. Discover insights into international affairs, breaking news, and the trends shaping our interconnected world, all in one place.

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Published30 Jul 2026, 01:41:05 AM IST
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Latest news on July 30, 2026: Pavel Durov, CEO and co-founder of Telegram messaging app, at the Paris courthouse for a hearing, in Paris on December 6, 2024. (File Photo by Thomas SAMSON / AFP)
Latest news on July 30, 2026: Pavel Durov, CEO and co-founder of Telegram messaging app, at the Paris courthouse for a hearing, in Paris on December 6, 2024. (File Photo by Thomas SAMSON / AFP)(AFP)

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30 Jul 2026, 01:41:05 AM IST

World News Live Updates: Telegram founder Pavel Durov charged by Russia over app's alleged role in Ukrainian spy operations

  • The FSB also said Durov had been placed on an international wanted list, although it did not specify the legal mechanism through which it would seek his arrest.

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