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World News Today Live Updates on July 4, 2026 : Bhutan not importing E20 fuel from India, says ‘high chance of major engine issues if...’

World News Today Live Updates on July 4, 2026: Stay informed on global events with our in-depth world news coverage, bringing you the latest developments across politics, economy, and culture. Discover insights into international affairs, breaking news, and the trends shaping our interconnected world, all in one place.

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Published4 Jul 2026, 04:37:04 PM IST
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Latest news on July 4, 2026: More than a year after India completed the nationwide adoption of E20 petrol, meeting its target of 20 per cent ethanol blending well before the 2030 deadline
Latest news on July 4, 2026: More than a year after India completed the nationwide adoption of E20 petrol, meeting its target of 20 per cent ethanol blending well before the 2030 deadline

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4 Jul 2026, 04:37:05 PM IST

World News Live Updates: Bhutan not importing E20 fuel from India, says ‘high chance of major engine issues if...’

  • The Bhutanese claimed that Indian Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have been offering to supply E20 petrol to Bhutan, but Bhutan has so far resisted.

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