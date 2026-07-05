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World News Today Live Updates on July 5, 2026 : Ali Khamenei funeral: Mojtaba Khamenei missing but three brothers pay final respects in Tehran

World News Today Live Updates on July 5, 2026: Stay informed on global events with our in-depth world news coverage, bringing you the latest developments across politics, economy, and culture. Discover insights into international affairs, breaking news, and the trends shaping our interconnected world, all in one place.

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Published5 Jul 2026, 07:44:47 PM IST
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Latest news on July 5, 2026: People are sprayed with water to cool off during the heat while on their way to the Grand Mosalla in Tehran on July 5, 2026, for the funeral ceremonies of Iran's slain supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. (Photo by Ozan KOSE / AFP) /
Latest news on July 5, 2026: People are sprayed with water to cool off during the heat while on their way to the Grand Mosalla in Tehran on July 5, 2026, for the funeral ceremonies of Iran's slain supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. (Photo by Ozan KOSE / AFP) / (AFP)

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5 Jul 2026, 07:44:48 PM IST

World News Live Updates: Ali Khamenei funeral: Mojtaba Khamenei missing but three brothers pay final respects in Tehran

  • The ceremonies, held at Tehran's Grand Mosalla religious complex, are among the largest public events in Iran since Khamenei and four members of his family were killed in Israeli airstrikes on February 28, reportedly based on US intelligence.

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