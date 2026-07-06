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World News Today Live Updates on July 6, 2026 : ‘We have tremendous support in India’: Benjamin Netanyahu on JD Vance’s ‘US is Israel's only powerful ally comment

World News Today Live Updates on July 6, 2026: Stay informed on global events with our in-depth world news coverage, bringing you the latest developments across politics, economy, and culture. Discover insights into international affairs, breaking news, and the trends shaping our interconnected world, all in one place.

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Published6 Jul 2026, 05:55:40 AM IST
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Latest news on July 6, 2026: US President Donald Trump points his finger towards Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as they shake hands during a press conference after meeting at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida.
Latest news on July 6, 2026: US President Donald Trump points his finger towards Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as they shake hands during a press conference after meeting at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida.(REUTERS)

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6 Jul 2026, 05:55:40 AM IST

World News Live Updates: ‘We have tremendous support in India’: Benjamin Netanyahu on JD Vance’s ‘US is Israel's only powerful ally comment

  • Israeli PM Netanyahu acknowledged the US as Israel's strong ally but highlighted India’s support. He stated that Israel maintains various international friendships and is a technology leader, addressing tensions with US over Iran while emphasizing ongoing cooperation with Trump.

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