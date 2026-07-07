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World News Today Live Updates on July 7, 2026 : Venezuela's interim President honours 'heroes on four legs' for helping locate earthquake victims

World News Today Live Updates on July 7, 2026: Stay informed on global events with our in-depth world news coverage, bringing you the latest developments across politics, economy, and culture. Discover insights into international affairs, breaking news, and the trends shaping our interconnected world, all in one place.

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Published7 Jul 2026, 01:50:18 AM IST
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Latest news on July 7, 2026: Acting president of Venezuela Delcy Rodriguez honoured international crews and canines for their search and rescue efforts after the deadly June earthquakes.
Latest news on July 7, 2026: Acting president of Venezuela Delcy Rodriguez honoured international crews and canines for their search and rescue efforts after the deadly June earthquakes.

World News Today Live Updates: In today’s rapidly changing world, staying updated with global news is essential. Our World News coverage offers comprehensive insights into key international events, from politics and economics to social movements and cultural shifts. Get the latest updates on geopolitical developments, policy changes, economic trends, and significant global issues that shape societies and influence lives across continents. With expert analysis and timely reporting, we bring you a clear view of the forces impacting today’s global landscape, keeping you informed and prepared. Explore stories that reveal how international events connect and affect communities worldwide, ensuring you never miss a moment.

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7 Jul 2026, 01:50:18 AM IST

World News Live Updates: Venezuela's interim President honours 'heroes on four legs' for helping locate earthquake victims

  • Venezuela has honoured international rescue teams, including search-and-rescue dogs from the Los Angeles County Fire Department, for their efforts following the deadly earthquakes that struck the country in June.

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