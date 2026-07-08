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World News Today Live Updates on July 8, 2026 : Trump lands in Ankara as NATO unveils new defence projects to win him over ahead of summit

World News Today Live Updates on July 8, 2026: Stay informed on global events with our in-depth world news coverage, bringing you the latest developments across politics, economy, and culture. Discover insights into international affairs, breaking news, and the trends shaping our interconnected world, all in one place.

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Published8 Jul 2026, 02:46:52 AM IST
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8 Jul 2026, 02:46:52 AM IST

World News Live Updates: Trump lands in Ankara as NATO unveils new defence projects to win him over ahead of summit

  • President Donald Trump arrived in Ankara for the NATO summit as the alliance unveiled a series of billion-dollar arms deals aimed at showing Washington that European allies are strengthening their own defence capabilities.

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