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World News Today Live Updates on July 9, 2026 : US launches fresh spate of strikes in Iran, Iranshahr Airport hit; Trump asks if Tehran is ‘worthy of making a deal’

World News Today Live Updates on July 9, 2026: Stay informed on global events with our in-depth world news coverage, bringing you the latest developments across politics, economy, and culture. Discover insights into international affairs, breaking news, and the trends shaping our interconnected world, all in one place.

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Published9 Jul 2026, 06:17:29 AM IST
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Latest news on July 9, 2026: US launches fresh spate of strikes in Iran, Iranshahr Airport hit; Trump asks if Tehran is ‘worthy of making a deal’
Latest news on July 9, 2026: US launches fresh spate of strikes in Iran, Iranshahr Airport hit; Trump asks if Tehran is ‘worthy of making a deal’(AFP)

World News Today Live Updates: In today’s rapidly changing world, staying updated with global news is essential. Our World News coverage offers comprehensive insights into key international events, from politics and economics to social movements and cultural shifts. Get the latest updates on geopolitical developments, policy changes, economic trends, and significant global issues that shape societies and influence lives across continents. With expert analysis and timely reporting, we bring you a clear view of the forces impacting today’s global landscape, keeping you informed and prepared. Explore stories that reveal how international events connect and affect communities worldwide, ensuring you never miss a moment.

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9 Jul 2026, 06:17:29 AM IST

World News Live Updates: US launches fresh spate of strikes in Iran, Iranshahr Airport hit; Trump asks if Tehran is ‘worthy of making a deal’

  • The US Central Command said that the United States “is holding Iran accountable for recent unjustified aggression against commercial shipping and civilian crews freely navigating a vital international waterway.”

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