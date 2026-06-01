Subscribe
Live Update

World News Today Live Updates on June 1, 2026 : Over 40 killed, 70 injured after explosion in building in Myanmar storing mining explosives; probe underway | Watch

World News Today Live Updates on June 1, 2026: Stay informed on global events with our in-depth world news coverage, bringing you the latest developments across politics, economy, and culture. Discover insights into international affairs, breaking news, and the trends shaping our interconnected world, all in one place.

Livemint
Published1 Jun 2026, 12:15:44 AM IST
Latest news on June 1, 2026: This handout photo provided by Palaung Land shows debris of the buildings destroyed in an explosion in Kaungtup village, Namhkam township, Shan State, Myanmar, on Sunday, May 31, 2026. (Palaung Land via AP)
Latest news on June 1, 2026: This handout photo provided by Palaung Land shows debris of the buildings destroyed in an explosion in Kaungtup village, Namhkam township, Shan State, Myanmar, on Sunday, May 31, 2026. (Palaung Land via AP)(Palaung Land via AP)

World News Today Live Updates: In today’s rapidly changing world, staying updated with global news is essential. Our World News coverage offers comprehensive insights into key international events, from politics and economics to social movements and cultural shifts. Get the latest updates on geopolitical developments, policy changes, economic trends, and significant global issues that shape societies and influence lives across continents. With expert analysis and timely reporting, we bring you a clear view of the forces impacting today’s global landscape, keeping you informed and prepared. Explore stories that reveal how international events connect and affect communities worldwide, ensuring you never miss a moment.

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Live Mint staff.
Advertisement
Follow updates here:
1 Jun 2026, 12:15:44 AM IST

World News Live Updates: Over 40 killed, 70 injured after explosion in building in Myanmar storing mining explosives; probe underway | Watch

  • At least 46 people were killed and more than 70 injured after an explosion at a building storing mining explosives in Myanmar's Namhkam township.

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.
HomeNewsWorldWorld News Today Live Updates on June 1, 2026 : Over 40 killed, 70 injured after explosion in building in Myanmar storing mining explosives; probe underway | Watch
Advertisement
Read Next Story