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World News Today Live Updates on June 10, 2026 : S hits Bandar Abbas, Sirik and Jask after Iran shoots down Apache helicopter over the Strait of Hormuz

World News Today Live Updates on June 10, 2026: Stay informed on global events with our in-depth world news coverage, bringing you the latest developments across politics, economy, and culture. Discover insights into international affairs, breaking news, and the trends shaping our interconnected world, all in one place.

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Published10 Jun 2026, 05:17:28 AM IST
Latest news on June 10, 2026: The US military said it launched new strikes against Iran on Tuesday shortly after US President Donald Trump vowed to respond to the downing of a US Apache attack helicopter.
Latest news on June 10, 2026: The US military said it launched new strikes against Iran on Tuesday shortly after US President Donald Trump vowed to respond to the downing of a US Apache attack helicopter.(AFP)

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10 Jun 2026, 05:17:28 AM IST

World News Live Updates: S hits Bandar Abbas, Sirik and Jask after Iran shoots down Apache helicopter over the Strait of Hormuz

  • US forces hit radar sites across Iran's Hormozgan province after an Apache helicopter was downed over the Strait of Hormuz. Explosions reported in Bandar Abbas and Jask.

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