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World News Today Live Updates on June 11, 2026 : WHO revises Ebola risk assessment: Congo under 'very high' risk — Does India have cases?

World News Today Live Updates on June 11, 2026: Stay informed on global events with our in-depth world news coverage, bringing you the latest developments across politics, economy, and culture. Discover insights into international affairs, breaking news, and the trends shaping our interconnected world, all in one place.

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Published11 Jun 2026, 10:41:58 AM IST
Latest news on June 11, 2026: Ebola outbreak: Red Cross workers wear protective gear to carry the coffin of man who died due to Ebola virus infection at the Centre Medical Evangelique (CME), in Democratic Republic of Congo, on June 10, 2026.
Latest news on June 11, 2026: Ebola outbreak: Red Cross workers wear protective gear to carry the coffin of man who died due to Ebola virus infection at the Centre Medical Evangelique (CME), in Democratic Republic of Congo, on June 10, 2026.(REUTERS)

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11 Jun 2026, 10:41:58 AM IST

World News Live Updates: WHO revises Ebola risk assessment: Congo under 'very high' risk — Does India have cases?

  • The WHO warned of a high risk of Ebola in Democratic Republic of the Congo, where confirmed cases rose significantly. The agency issued red alert for this African country, check warning at global level.

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