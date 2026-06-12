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World News Today Live Updates on June 12, 2026 : Trump trumpets ‘great settlement’ with Iran, adds ‘documents are pretty final shape’ – What we know so far

World News Today Live Updates on June 12, 2026: Stay informed on global events with our in-depth world news coverage, bringing you the latest developments across politics, economy, and culture. Discover insights into international affairs, breaking news, and the trends shaping our interconnected world, all in one place.

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Published12 Jun 2026, 06:04:27 AM IST
Latest news on June 12, 2026: President Donald Trump announces progress in Iran peace talks
Latest news on June 12, 2026: President Donald Trump announces progress in Iran peace talks(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

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12 Jun 2026, 06:04:27 AM IST

World News Live Updates: Trump trumpets ‘great settlement’ with Iran, adds ‘documents are pretty final shape’ – What we know so far

  • Trump called off Iran strikes and declared the war 'ended', hailing a nuclear deal. Tehran disputes the claim, saying no final decision has been made.

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