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World News Today Live Updates on June 13, 2026 : Why UAE may release billions of dollars for Iran, a month after attacks on Dubai

World News Today Live Updates on June 13, 2026: Stay informed on global events with our in-depth world news coverage, bringing you the latest developments across politics, economy, and culture. Discover insights into international affairs, breaking news, and the trends shaping our interconnected world, all in one place.

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Published13 Jun 2026, 07:01:29 AM IST
Latest news on June 13, 2026: FILE PHOTO: Smoke billows from Jebel Ali port after an Iranian attack, following United States and Israel strikes on Iran, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates on March 1, 2026
Latest news on June 13, 2026: FILE PHOTO: Smoke billows from Jebel Ali port after an Iranian attack, following United States and Israel strikes on Iran, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates on March 1, 2026(REUTERS)

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13 Jun 2026, 07:01:29 AM IST

World News Live Updates: Why UAE may release billions of dollars for Iran, a month after attacks on Dubai

  • The source, who declined to be named due to the sensitivity of the matter, told Reuters that unfreezing the assets was ‘directly linked to ensuring safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz’, a key issue in talks aimed at ending the conflict.

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