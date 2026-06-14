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World News Today Live Updates on June 14, 2026 : Peruvian cops disguised themselves as World Cup mascots to catch suspected drug dealer off guard

World News Today Live Updates on June 14, 2026: Stay informed on global events with our in-depth world news coverage, bringing you the latest developments across politics, economy, and culture. Discover insights into international affairs, breaking news, and the trends shaping our interconnected world, all in one place.

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Published14 Jun 2026, 03:45:46 AM IST
Latest news on June 14, 2026: Peruvian police officers dressed as 2026 FIFA World Cup mascots helped arrest a suspected drug dealer in Lima in a highly unconventional operation that has since gone viral.
Latest news on June 14, 2026: Peruvian police officers dressed as 2026 FIFA World Cup mascots helped arrest a suspected drug dealer in Lima in a highly unconventional operation that has since gone viral.

World News Today Live Updates: In today’s rapidly changing world, staying updated with global news is essential. Our World News coverage offers comprehensive insights into key international events, from politics and economics to social movements and cultural shifts. Get the latest updates on geopolitical developments, policy changes, economic trends, and significant global issues that shape societies and influence lives across continents. With expert analysis and timely reporting, we bring you a clear view of the forces impacting today’s global landscape, keeping you informed and prepared. Explore stories that reveal how international events connect and affect communities worldwide, ensuring you never miss a moment.

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14 Jun 2026, 03:45:46 AM IST

World News Live Updates: Peruvian cops disguised themselves as World Cup mascots to catch suspected drug dealer off guard

  • Peruvian police disguised themselves as 2026 World Cup mascots to arrest a suspected drug dealer in Lima, using the costumes to avoid suspicion and carry out a surprise raid.

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