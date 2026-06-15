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World News Today Live Updates on June 15, 2026 : Brazilian woman dies in bungee jumping tragedy after safety cord was allegedly not attached

World News Today Live Updates on June 15, 2026: Stay informed on global events with our in-depth world news coverage, bringing you the latest developments across politics, economy, and culture. Discover insights into international affairs, breaking news, and the trends shaping our interconnected world, all in one place.

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Published15 Jun 2026, 03:24:52 AM IST
Latest news on June 15, 2026: Woman dies in Brazil bungee jumping accident after massive safety lapse.
Latest news on June 15, 2026: Woman dies in Brazil bungee jumping accident after massive safety lapse.

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15 Jun 2026, 03:24:52 AM IST

World News Live Updates: Brazilian woman dies in bungee jumping tragedy after safety cord was allegedly not attached

  • A 21-year-old woman died during a bungee jumping activity in Brazil after organisers allegedly failed to attach her safety cord before launching her from a bridge. Police have detained multiple people as investigations continue. 

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