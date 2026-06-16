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World News Today Live Updates on June 16, 2026 : Norway Crown Princess's son convicted of rape, sentenced to four years in prison

World News Today Live Updates on June 16, 2026: Stay informed on global events with our in-depth world news coverage, bringing you the latest developments across politics, economy, and culture. Discover insights into international affairs, breaking news, and the trends shaping our interconnected world, all in one place.

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Published16 Jun 2026, 02:30:37 AM IST
Latest news on June 16, 2026: Marius Borg Høiby, the son of Norway's Crown Princess Mette-Marit, has been sentenced to four years in prison after being convicted of rape, domestic violence and other offences following a high-profile trial.
Latest news on June 16, 2026: Marius Borg Høiby, the son of Norway's Crown Princess Mette-Marit, has been sentenced to four years in prison after being convicted of rape, domestic violence and other offences following a high-profile trial.

World News Today Live Updates: In today’s rapidly changing world, staying updated with global news is essential. Our World News coverage offers comprehensive insights into key international events, from politics and economics to social movements and cultural shifts. Get the latest updates on geopolitical developments, policy changes, economic trends, and significant global issues that shape societies and influence lives across continents. With expert analysis and timely reporting, we bring you a clear view of the forces impacting today’s global landscape, keeping you informed and prepared. Explore stories that reveal how international events connect and affect communities worldwide, ensuring you never miss a moment.

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16 Jun 2026, 02:30:37 AM IST

World News Live Updates: Norway Crown Princess's son convicted of rape, sentenced to four years in prison

  • Marius Borg Høiby, who is the son of Norway's Crown Princess Mette-Marit, has been sentenced to four years in prison after being found guilty of two counts of rape and several other offences.

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