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World News Today Live Updates on June 17, 2026 : Ahead of signing the US-Iran peace deal, Iranian FM Araghchi calls for Israel's withdrawal from Lebanon

World News Today Live Updates on June 17, 2026: Stay informed on global events with our in-depth world news coverage, bringing you the latest developments across politics, economy, and culture. Discover insights into international affairs, breaking news, and the trends shaping our interconnected world, all in one place.

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Published17 Jun 2026, 08:06:16 AM IST
Latest news on June 17, 2026: Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi calls for Israel's withdrawal from Lebanon before signing a peace deal with the US
Latest news on June 17, 2026: Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi calls for Israel's withdrawal from Lebanon before signing a peace deal with the US(AFP)

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17 Jun 2026, 08:06:16 AM IST

World News Live Updates: Ahead of signing the US-Iran peace deal, Iranian FM Araghchi calls for Israel's withdrawal from Lebanon

  • Ahead of the signing of the US-Iran peace deal, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Tuesday said any deal must include an Israeli withdrawal from southern Lebanon. His remarks come after fresh Israeli strikes in Beirut.

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