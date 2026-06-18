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World News Today Live Updates on June 18, 2026 : ‘India will always be on the side of peace’: PM Modi’s strong message after Zelensky talks at G7

World News Today Live Updates on June 18, 2026: Stay informed on global events with our in-depth world news coverage, bringing you the latest developments across politics, economy, and culture. Discover insights into international affairs, breaking news, and the trends shaping our interconnected world, all in one place.

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Published18 Jun 2026, 12:17:29 AM IST
Latest news on June 18, 2026: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky, left, and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi speak before a family photo during a gala dinner as part of the G7 summit, in Evian-les-Bains, France, Tuesday June 16, 2026. AP/PTI(AP06_17_2026_000016B)
Latest news on June 18, 2026: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky, left, and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi speak before a family photo during a gala dinner as part of the G7 summit, in Evian-les-Bains, France, Tuesday June 16, 2026. AP/PTI(AP06_17_2026_000016B)(AP)

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18 Jun 2026, 12:17:29 AM IST

World News Live Updates: ‘India will always be on the side of peace’: PM Modi’s strong message after Zelensky talks at G7

  • Following the talks, Zelensky described the discussions as constructive and said Ukraine sees significant opportunities for deeper collaboration with India.

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