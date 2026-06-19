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World News Today Live Updates on June 19, 2026 : ‘Cost of violating deal will be higher now’: Tehran after Trump signs US-Iran peace deal

World News Today Live Updates on June 19, 2026: Stay informed on global events with our in-depth world news coverage, bringing you the latest developments across politics, economy, and culture. Discover insights into international affairs, breaking news, and the trends shaping our interconnected world, all in one place.

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Published19 Jun 2026, 01:02:55 AM IST
Latest news on June 19, 2026: Inside Secret Terms Of Historic 14-Point Pact Between US And Iran: No Nukes, No War, No Blockade?
Latest news on June 19, 2026: Inside Secret Terms Of Historic 14-Point Pact Between US And Iran: No Nukes, No War, No Blockade?

World News Today Live Updates: In today’s rapidly changing world, staying updated with global news is essential. Our World News coverage offers comprehensive insights into key international events, from politics and economics to social movements and cultural shifts. Get the latest updates on geopolitical developments, policy changes, economic trends, and significant global issues that shape societies and influence lives across continents. With expert analysis and timely reporting, we bring you a clear view of the forces impacting today’s global landscape, keeping you informed and prepared. Explore stories that reveal how international events connect and affect communities worldwide, ensuring you never miss a moment.

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19 Jun 2026, 01:02:56 AM IST

World News Live Updates: ‘Cost of violating deal will be higher now’: Tehran after Trump signs US-Iran peace deal

  • The US and Iran have virtually signed a 14-point MoU aimed at ending hostilities and launching talks on sanctions relief and Tehran's nuclear programme. While Iran says a planned Switzerland meeting is no longer confirmed, Swiss authorities maintain that implementation talks remain on schedule

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