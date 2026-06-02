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World News Today Live Updates on June 2, 2026 : Maths teacher earns ₹187 crore each year: This tutor lives in ultra-luxury property, enjoys celebrity-like fan following

World News Today Live Updates on June 2, 2026: Stay informed on global events with our in-depth world news coverage, bringing you the latest developments across politics, economy, and culture. Discover insights into international affairs, breaking news, and the trends shaping our interconnected world, all in one place.

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Published2 Jun 2026, 01:26:04 PM IST
Latest news on June 2, 2026: Maths teacher earns <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>187 crore each year: This tutor lives in ultra-luxury property, enjoys celebrity-like fan following
Latest news on June 2, 2026: Maths teacher earns ₹187 crore each year: This tutor lives in ultra-luxury property, enjoys celebrity-like fan following(AI image)

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2 Jun 2026, 01:26:04 PM IST

World News Live Updates: Maths teacher earns ₹187 crore each year: This tutor lives in ultra-luxury property, enjoys celebrity-like fan following

  • This maths teacher earns up to 187 annually, surpassing the earnings of sports celebs in the country. His popularity reflects the country's high demand for private education.

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