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World News Today Live Updates on June 20, 2026 : Archaeologists discover 'never-before-seen' pre-Hispanic ruins in Mexico

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Published20 Jun 2026, 07:00:44 AM IST
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Latest news on June 20, 2026: A view shows an anthropomorphic whistle face handled by archaeologists working at an archaeological site in Coatepec, Veracruz, Mexico. Mexican archaeologists have discovered the remains of a structure and a sculpture bearing features similar to those of the Maya culture and other characteristics described as never before seen in the eastern state of Veracruz.
Latest news on June 20, 2026: A view shows an anthropomorphic whistle face handled by archaeologists working at an archaeological site in Coatepec, Veracruz, Mexico. Mexican archaeologists have discovered the remains of a structure and a sculpture bearing features similar to those of the Maya culture and other characteristics described as never before seen in the eastern state of Veracruz. (AFP)

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20 Jun 2026, 07:00:44 AM IST

World News Live Updates: Archaeologists discover 'never-before-seen' pre-Hispanic ruins in Mexico

  • Mexican archaeologists unearthed ancient ruins with signs of Mayan culture as well as ‘never before seen’ characteristics in the eastern state of Veracruz.

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