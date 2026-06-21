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World News Today Live Updates on June 21, 2026 : British Prime Minister Keir Starmer to resign on Monday, sets out timetable for departure: Report

World News Today Live Updates on June 21, 2026: Stay informed on global events with our in-depth world news coverage, bringing you the latest developments across politics, economy, and culture. Discover insights into international affairs, breaking news, and the trends shaping our interconnected world, all in one place.

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Published21 Jun 2026, 07:31:03 AM IST
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Latest news on June 21, 2026: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer reacts as he meets with local residents during a visit to a housing development in north London, Britain.
Latest news on June 21, 2026: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer reacts as he meets with local residents during a visit to a housing development in north London, Britain.(REUTERS)

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21 Jun 2026, 07:31:03 AM IST

World News Live Updates: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer to resign on Monday, sets out timetable for departure: Report

  • British PM Keir Starmer is expected to resign on June 22 due to internal leadership challenges and declining public support. Over 100 Labour lawmakers have called for his exit, following rival Andy Burnham's success in parliament, indicating a potential leadership change within the party.

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