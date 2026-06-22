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World News Today Live Updates on June 22, 2026 : Netanyahu rejects claims of Trump influence, defines US-Israel ties amid Iran deal: ‘We stand for our own interests’

World News Today Live Updates on June 22, 2026: Stay informed on global events with our in-depth world news coverage, bringing you the latest developments across politics, economy, and culture. Discover insights into international affairs, breaking news, and the trends shaping our interconnected world, all in one place.

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Published22 Jun 2026, 07:12:00 AM IST
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Latest news on June 22, 2026: (File photo: Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu/ Reuters)
Latest news on June 22, 2026: (File photo: Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu/ Reuters)(REUTERS)

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22 Jun 2026, 07:12:00 AM IST

World News Live Updates: Netanyahu rejects claims of Trump influence, defines US-Israel ties amid Iran deal: ‘We stand for our own interests’

  • Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu rejected claims of mutual control between him and US President Trump, highlighting the independence of both nations. He emphasised Israel’s commitment to its security interests, alongside cooperation with the US military, particularly in combating Iranian threats.

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