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World News Today Live Updates on June 23, 2026 : Montreal shooting: Police officer, resident and suspect dead; motive under investigation

World News Today Live Updates on June 23, 2026: Stay informed on global events with our in-depth world news coverage, bringing you the latest developments across politics, economy, and culture. Discover insights into international affairs, breaking news, and the trends shaping our interconnected world, all in one place.

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Published23 Jun 2026, 02:13:45 AM IST
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Latest news on June 23, 2026: MONTREAL, CANADA - JUNE 22: Paramedics near the scene of an active shooter situation on June 22, 2026 in Montreal, Canada. According to reports, a police officer was killed in a shootout, and a suspect was also killed at the scene. Andrej Ivanov/Getty Images/AFP
Latest news on June 23, 2026: MONTREAL, CANADA - JUNE 22: Paramedics near the scene of an active shooter situation on June 22, 2026 in Montreal, Canada. According to reports, a police officer was killed in a shootout, and a suspect was also killed at the scene. Andrej Ivanov/Getty Images/AFP(Getty Images via AFP)

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23 Jun 2026, 02:13:45 AM IST

World News Live Updates: Montreal shooting: Police officer, resident and suspect dead; motive under investigation

  • Officials stressed that it remains too early to determine whether the shooting was specifically linked to the neighbourhood's Jewish population or whether other factors were involved.

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