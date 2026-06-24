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World News Today Live Updates on June 24, 2026 : France's first Ebola case: Doctor back from Congo tests positive

World News Today Live Updates on June 24, 2026: Stay informed on global events with our in-depth world news coverage, bringing you the latest developments across politics, economy, and culture. Discover insights into international affairs, breaking news, and the trends shaping our interconnected world, all in one place.

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Published24 Jun 2026, 03:03:47 PM IST
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Latest news on June 24, 2026: A doctor who returned from a humanitarian mission in Congo has tested positive for Ebola, marking France's first case tied to the current outbreak, the health ministry announced on Wednesday.
Latest news on June 24, 2026: A doctor who returned from a humanitarian mission in Congo has tested positive for Ebola, marking France's first case tied to the current outbreak, the health ministry announced on Wednesday.(REUTERS)

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24 Jun 2026, 03:03:47 PM IST

World News Live Updates: France's first Ebola case: Doctor back from Congo tests positive

  • France has recorded its first Ebola case linked to the ongoing Congo outbreak, after a doctor who returned from a humanitarian mission tested positive.

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