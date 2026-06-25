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World News Today Live Updates on June 25, 2026 : Two magnitude 7 earthquakes hit Venezuela minutes apart, tsunami alert issued

World News Today Live Updates on June 25, 2026: Stay informed on global events with our in-depth world news coverage, bringing you the latest developments across politics, economy, and culture. Discover insights into international affairs, breaking news, and the trends shaping our interconnected world, all in one place.

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Published25 Jun 2026, 05:18:52 AM IST
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Latest news on June 25, 2026: Mint Image
Latest news on June 25, 2026: Mint Image

World News Today Live Updates: In today’s rapidly changing world, staying updated with global news is essential. Our World News coverage offers comprehensive insights into key international events, from politics and economics to social movements and cultural shifts. Get the latest updates on geopolitical developments, policy changes, economic trends, and significant global issues that shape societies and influence lives across continents. With expert analysis and timely reporting, we bring you a clear view of the forces impacting today’s global landscape, keeping you informed and prepared. Explore stories that reveal how international events connect and affect communities worldwide, ensuring you never miss a moment.

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25 Jun 2026, 05:18:52 AM IST

World News Live Updates: Two magnitude 7 earthquakes hit Venezuela minutes apart, tsunami alert issued

  • The epicenter of the 7.1 quake was west of the community of Morón, located along the country’s Caribbean coast, about 168 kilometers (104 miles) west of Caracas at a depth of 13 kilometers.

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