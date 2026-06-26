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World News Today Live Updates on June 26, 2026 : Cargo ship struck by unknown projectile near Strait of Hormuz, UK Maritime Agency reports

World News Today Live Updates on June 26, 2026: Stay informed on global events with our in-depth world news coverage, bringing you the latest developments across politics, economy, and culture. Discover insights into international affairs, breaking news, and the trends shaping our interconnected world, all in one place.

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Published26 Jun 2026, 12:52:25 AM IST
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Latest news on June 26, 2026: Vessels at the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from Musandam,Oman, June 25, 2026. REUTERS/Stringer
Latest news on June 26, 2026: Vessels at the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from Musandam,Oman, June 25, 2026. REUTERS/Stringer(REUTERS)

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26 Jun 2026, 12:52:25 AM IST

World News Live Updates: Cargo ship struck by unknown projectile near Strait of Hormuz, UK Maritime Agency reports

  • In an advisory issued to the shipping industry, the UKMTO said the incident occurred approximately 7.5 nautical miles southeast of Dahit, Oman. The projectile reportedly hit the vessel on its starboard side, causing damage to the ship’s bridge.

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