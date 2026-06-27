Subscribe
Live Update

World News Today Live Updates on June 27, 2026 : Israel, Lebanon reach framework deal; US mediator says agreement is 'first step' toward peace, releases text

World News Today Live Updates on June 27, 2026: Stay informed on global events with our in-depth world news coverage, bringing you the latest developments across politics, economy, and culture. Discover insights into international affairs, breaking news, and the trends shaping our interconnected world, all in one place.

Livemint
Published27 Jun 2026, 07:02:45 AM IST
Advertisement
Latest news on June 27, 2026: Israel, Lebanon reach framework deal; US mediator releases text (Image: Reuters)
Latest news on June 27, 2026: Israel, Lebanon reach framework deal; US mediator releases text (Image: Reuters)(REUTERS)

World News Today Live Updates: In today’s rapidly changing world, staying updated with global news is essential. Our World News coverage offers comprehensive insights into key international events, from politics and economics to social movements and cultural shifts. Get the latest updates on geopolitical developments, policy changes, economic trends, and significant global issues that shape societies and influence lives across continents. With expert analysis and timely reporting, we bring you a clear view of the forces impacting today’s global landscape, keeping you informed and prepared. Explore stories that reveal how international events connect and affect communities worldwide, ensuring you never miss a moment.

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Live Mint staff.
Advertisement
Follow updates here:
27 Jun 2026, 07:02:45 AM IST

World News Live Updates: Israel, Lebanon reach framework deal; US mediator says agreement is 'first step' toward peace, releases text

  • US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced a framework agreement between Israel and Lebanon promoting lasting peace, contingent on Hezbollah halting attacks and disarming. He mentioned that Israel's people deserve to live in peace and security.

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.
HomeNewsWorldWorld News Today Live Updates on June 27, 2026 : Israel, Lebanon reach framework deal; US mediator says agreement is 'first step' toward peace, releases text
Advertisement
Read Next Story