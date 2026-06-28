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World News Today Live Updates on June 28, 2026 : Venezuela hit by fresh 5.6 earthquake after twin quakes left over 1,400 dead

World News Today Live Updates on June 28, 2026: Stay informed on global events with our in-depth world news coverage, bringing you the latest developments across politics, economy, and culture. Discover insights into international affairs, breaking news, and the trends shaping our interconnected world, all in one place.

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Published28 Jun 2026, 01:35:17 AM IST
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Latest news on June 28, 2026: Rescuers work on a collapsed building in Caraballeda, La Guaira state, Venezuela, on June 27, 2026, following earthquakes. (Photo by Mauricio VALENZUELA / AFP)
Latest news on June 28, 2026: Rescuers work on a collapsed building in Caraballeda, La Guaira state, Venezuela, on June 27, 2026, following earthquakes. (Photo by Mauricio VALENZUELA / AFP)(AFP)

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28 Jun 2026, 01:35:17 AM IST

World News Live Updates: Venezuela hit by fresh 5.6 earthquake after twin quakes left over 1,400 dead

  • According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), the latest quake struck offshore Aragua, Venezuela, at a shallow depth of 10 km.

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