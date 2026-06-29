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World News Today Live Updates on June 29, 2026 : What is Article 5 of the US-Iran interim agreement? How the Strait of Hormuz clause triggered fresh US-Iran strikes

World News Today Live Updates on June 29, 2026: Stay informed on global events with our in-depth world news coverage, bringing you the latest developments across politics, economy, and culture. Discover insights into international affairs, breaking news, and the trends shaping our interconnected world, all in one place.

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Published29 Jun 2026, 12:16:11 AM IST
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Latest news on June 29, 2026: A cargo ship is pictured off coast of the Khor Fakkan Container Terminal, the only natural deep-sea port in the region and one of the major container ports in Sharjah Emirate, along the Gulf of Oman on June 28, 2026. (Photo by AFP) /
Latest news on June 29, 2026: A cargo ship is pictured off coast of the Khor Fakkan Container Terminal, the only natural deep-sea port in the region and one of the major container ports in Sharjah Emirate, along the Gulf of Oman on June 28, 2026. (Photo by AFP) / (AFP)

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29 Jun 2026, 12:16:11 AM IST

World News Live Updates: What is Article 5 of the US-Iran interim agreement? How the Strait of Hormuz clause triggered fresh US-Iran strikes

  • While Washington views freedom of navigation as requiring internationally coordinated shipping routes, Tehran insists the agreement preserves its authority over transit through the Strait of Hormuz.

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