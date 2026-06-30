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World News Today Live Updates on June 30, 2026 : Europe heatwave update: Over 1,300 dead, Ukraine grid under strain, wildfires spread across Balkans

World News Today Live Updates on June 30, 2026: Stay informed on global events with our in-depth world news coverage, bringing you the latest developments across politics, economy, and culture. Discover insights into international affairs, breaking news, and the trends shaping our interconnected world, all in one place.

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Published30 Jun 2026, 12:17:07 AM IST
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Latest news on June 30, 2026: Children play in a fountain on a hot summer day as the European heatwave shifts east to the Balkans and Ukraine, in Kyiv on June 29, 2026, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by Roman PILIPEY / AFP)
Latest news on June 30, 2026: Children play in a fountain on a hot summer day as the European heatwave shifts east to the Balkans and Ukraine, in Kyiv on June 29, 2026, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by Roman PILIPEY / AFP)(AFP)

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30 Jun 2026, 12:17:07 AM IST

World News Live Updates: Europe heatwave update: Over 1,300 dead, Ukraine grid under strain, wildfires spread across Balkans

  • The scorching heat, which first swept across Western Europe before moving east, has pushed temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius in several countries.

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