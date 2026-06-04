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World News Today Live Updates on June 4, 2026 : Indian national killed after Iranian drone strikes Kuwait International Airport; embassy expresses condolences

World News Today Live Updates on June 4, 2026: Stay informed on global events with our in-depth world news coverage, bringing you the latest developments across politics, economy, and culture. Discover insights into international affairs, breaking news, and the trends shaping our interconnected world, all in one place.

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Published4 Jun 2026, 12:37:04 AM IST

World News Today Live Updates: In today’s rapidly changing world, staying updated with global news is essential. Our World News coverage offers comprehensive insights into key international events, from politics and economics to social movements and cultural shifts. Get the latest updates on geopolitical developments, policy changes, economic trends, and significant global issues that shape societies and influence lives across continents. With expert analysis and timely reporting, we bring you a clear view of the forces impacting today’s global landscape, keeping you informed and prepared. Explore stories that reveal how international events connect and affect communities worldwide, ensuring you never miss a moment.

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4 Jun 2026, 12:37:04 AM IST

World News Live Updates: Indian national killed after Iranian drone strikes Kuwait International Airport; embassy expresses condolences

  • The Indian Embassy in Kuwait confirmed the death of an Indian national after Iran-linked drone strikes hit Kuwait International Airport's Terminal 1. Kuwait suspended air traffic before partially resuming Kuwait Airways flights.

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