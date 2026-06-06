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World News Today Live Updates on June 6, 2026 : Iran says US peace deal hinges on release of $24 billion in frozen assets, warns against renewed conflict

World News Today Live Updates on June 6, 2026: Stay informed on global events with our in-depth world news coverage, bringing you the latest developments across politics, economy, and culture. Discover insights into international affairs, breaking news, and the trends shaping our interconnected world, all in one place.

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Published6 Jun 2026, 01:23:27 AM IST
Latest news on June 6, 2026: FILE PHOTO: An oil tanker docked at the Port of Fujairah, as the U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran limits marine traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates, May 6, 2026. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky/File Photo
Latest news on June 6, 2026: FILE PHOTO: An oil tanker docked at the Port of Fujairah, as the U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran limits marine traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates, May 6, 2026. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky/File Photo(REUTERS)

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6 Jun 2026, 01:23:27 AM IST

World News Live Updates: Iran says US peace deal hinges on release of $24 billion in frozen assets, warns against renewed conflict

  • Iran reportedly seeks the release of $12 billion immediately after an interim agreement is signed, with another $12 billion to follow at a later stage.

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