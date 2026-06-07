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World News Today Live Updates on June 7, 2026 : Trump plans to redirect frozen Iranian assets toward Gulf ally rebuilding as truce talks stall over $24 billion

World News Today Live Updates on June 7, 2026: Stay informed on global events with our in-depth world news coverage, bringing you the latest developments across politics, economy, and culture. Discover insights into international affairs, breaking news, and the trends shaping our interconnected world, all in one place.

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Published7 Jun 2026, 06:23:15 AM IST
Latest news on June 7, 2026: Scott Bessent, US treasury secretary, during a House Ways and Means Committee hearing in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, June 4, 2026. Bessent faced more questions Thursday from House Ways and Means lawmakers on President Donald Trump's settlement with his own government that included a controversial $1.8 billion 'anti-weaponization' fund
Latest news on June 7, 2026: Scott Bessent, US treasury secretary, during a House Ways and Means Committee hearing in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, June 4, 2026. Bessent faced more questions Thursday from House Ways and Means lawmakers on President Donald Trump's settlement with his own government that included a controversial $1.8 billion 'anti-weaponization' fund(Bloomberg)

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7 Jun 2026, 06:23:15 AM IST

World News Live Updates: Trump plans to redirect frozen Iranian assets toward Gulf ally rebuilding as truce talks stall over $24 billion

  • Trump administration is seeking to steer Iranian assets toward helping US allies in the Persian Gulf rebuild from damage inflicted by Tehran, and to repair any future destruction.

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