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World News Today Live Updates on June 8, 2026 : Zelensky willing to freeze current battle lines to end war, urges Putin to respond to open letter

World News Today Live Updates on June 8, 2026: Stay informed on global events with our in-depth world news coverage, bringing you the latest developments across politics, economy, and culture. Discover insights into international affairs, breaking news, and the trends shaping our interconnected world, all in one place.

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Published8 Jun 2026, 02:02:11 AM IST
Latest news on June 8, 2026: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stressed that a ceasefire should not merely pause the fighting temporarily. (AP File Photo/Aurelien Morissard)
Latest news on June 8, 2026: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stressed that a ceasefire should not merely pause the fighting temporarily. (AP File Photo/Aurelien Morissard)(AP)

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8 Jun 2026, 02:02:11 AM IST

World News Live Updates: Zelensky willing to freeze current battle lines to end war, urges Putin to respond to open letter

  • Zelensky also addressed reports that Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich had acted as an intermediary, Zelensky confirmed that the businessman had visited Kyiv. “He came to Kyiv. He said I brought a message direct to you, and I want to take messages from you and to give it to Putin,” Zelensky said.

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