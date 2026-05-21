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World News Today Live Updates on May 21, 2026 : China blocks Pentagon official's Beijing visit over $14 billion US arms package for Taiwan: Report

World News Today Live Updates on May 21, 2026: Stay informed on global events with our in-depth world news coverage, bringing you the latest developments across politics, economy, and culture. Discover insights into international affairs, breaking news, and the trends shaping our interconnected world, all in one place.

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Published21 May 2026, 05:39:59 AM IST
Latest news on May 21, 2026: Beijing is holding up a proposed visit by the Pentagon’s top policy official as China pressures Donald Trump over a $14bn weapons package for Taiwan.
Latest news on May 21, 2026: Beijing is holding up a proposed visit by the Pentagon’s top policy official as China pressures Donald Trump over a $14bn weapons package for Taiwan.(AFP)

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21 May 2026, 05:39:59 AM IST

World NewsChina blocks Pentagon official's Beijing visit over $14 billion US arms package for Taiwan: Report

  • China has refused to approve a planned visit by US under-secretary of defence Elbridge Colby until the Trump administration decides whether to proceed with a $14 billion weapons package for Taiwan, including Patriot missiles and Nasams systems

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