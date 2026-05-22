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World News Today Live Updates on May 22, 2026 : Honduras tragedy: 25 people, including 6 police officers killed after gunmen open fire in 2 separate attacks

World News Today Live Updates on May 22, 2026: Stay informed on global events with our in-depth world news coverage, bringing you the latest developments across politics, economy, and culture. Discover insights into international affairs, breaking news, and the trends shaping our interconnected world, all in one place.

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Published22 May 2026, 06:30:44 AM IST
Latest news on May 22, 2026: Police officers patrol near the site of a massacre in Trujillo, Honduras.
Latest news on May 22, 2026: Police officers patrol near the site of a massacre in Trujillo, Honduras. (AFP)

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22 May 2026, 06:30:44 AM IST

World NewsHonduras tragedy: 25 people, including 6 police officers killed after gunmen open fire in 2 separate attacks

  • The Central American nation regularly ranks as one of the most dangerous for environmentalists, with five killed in 2024 and 18 the year before.

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