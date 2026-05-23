Subscribe
Live Update

World News Today Live Updates on May 23, 2026 : US-Iran peace talks: Pakistan’s Asim Munir arrives in Tehran for second visit as Rubio hints at progress

World News Today Live Updates on May 23, 2026: Stay informed on global events with our in-depth world news coverage, bringing you the latest developments across politics, economy, and culture. Discover insights into international affairs, breaking news, and the trends shaping our interconnected world, all in one place.

Livemint
Published23 May 2026, 12:41:42 AM IST
Latest news on May 23, 2026: This handout photograph, taken and released on May 22, 2026, by Pakistan's Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), shows visiting Pakistan's Army Chief Syed Asim Munir (2nd L) being greeted by Iran's Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni upon his arrival in Tehran as part of ongoing mediation efforts between Iran and the United States.
Latest news on May 23, 2026: This handout photograph, taken and released on May 22, 2026, by Pakistan's Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), shows visiting Pakistan's Army Chief Syed Asim Munir (2nd L) being greeted by Iran's Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni upon his arrival in Tehran as part of ongoing mediation efforts between Iran and the United States.(AFP)

World News Today Live Updates: In today’s rapidly changing world, staying updated with global news is essential. Our World News coverage offers comprehensive insights into key international events, from politics and economics to social movements and cultural shifts. Get the latest updates on geopolitical developments, policy changes, economic trends, and significant global issues that shape societies and influence lives across continents. With expert analysis and timely reporting, we bring you a clear view of the forces impacting today’s global landscape, keeping you informed and prepared. Explore stories that reveal how international events connect and affect communities worldwide, ensuring you never miss a moment.

This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Live Mint staff.
Advertisement
Follow updates here:
23 May 2026, 12:41:42 AM IST

World NewsUS-Iran peace talks: Pakistan’s Asim Munir arrives in Tehran for second visit as Rubio hints at progress

  • Pakistan Field Marshal Asim Munir arrived in Tehran for talks amid ongoing uncertainty over a possible US-Iran peace deal. His visit comes as Islamabad continues mediation efforts between Washington and Tehran following months of conflict and tensions over the Strait of Hormuz.

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.
HomeNewsWorldWorld News Today Live Updates on May 23, 2026 : US-Iran peace talks: Pakistan’s Asim Munir arrives in Tehran for second visit as Rubio hints at progress
Advertisement
Read Next Story