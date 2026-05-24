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World News Today Live Updates on May 24, 2026 : US-Iran peace deal: Negotiators hint at progress, say interim deal in final phase as Islamabad sends revised proposal

World News Today Live Updates on May 24, 2026: Stay informed on global events with our in-depth world news coverage, bringing you the latest developments across politics, economy, and culture. Discover insights into international affairs, breaking news, and the trends shaping our interconnected world, all in one place.

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Published24 May 2026, 12:44:49 AM IST
Latest news on May 24, 2026: A file image of President Donald Trump against a US–Iran flag backdrop
Latest news on May 24, 2026: A file image of President Donald Trump against a US–Iran flag backdrop(Illustration: Reuters)

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24 May 2026, 12:44:49 AM IST

World NewsUS-Iran peace deal: Negotiators hint at progress, say interim deal in final phase as Islamabad sends revised proposal

  • A day after Pakistan's Field Marshal Asim Munir arrived in Iran, officials hinted at diplomatic progress toward a US–Iran peace deal. Trump has yet to review the latest proposal with his advisers, leaving uncertainty over whether Washington and Tehran are any closer to a final agreement.

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