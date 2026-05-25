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World News Today Live Updates on May 25, 2026 : Hajj 2026: Millions gather in Saudi for pilgrimage despite Middle East war — key dates, rituals explained

World News Today Live Updates on May 25, 2026: Stay informed on global events with our in-depth world news coverage, bringing you the latest developments across politics, economy, and culture. Discover insights into international affairs, breaking news, and the trends shaping our interconnected world, all in one place.

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Published25 May 2026, 06:37:48 AM IST
Latest news on May 25, 2026: A group of Muslim pilgrims discuss the rituals of circumambulating the Kaaba, Islam's holiest site at the Grand Mosque during the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Sunday, May 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)
Latest news on May 25, 2026: A group of Muslim pilgrims discuss the rituals of circumambulating the Kaaba, Islam's holiest site at the Grand Mosque during the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Sunday, May 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)(AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

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25 May 2026, 06:37:49 AM IST

World NewsHajj 2026: Millions gather in Saudi for pilgrimage despite Middle East war — key dates, rituals explained

  • Pilgrims start arriving early in Saudi Arabia, however the main rituals begin on Monday, 25 May, according to the strict chronological order of Hajj rituals followed every year, three days ahead of Eid al-Adha.

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