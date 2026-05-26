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World News Today Live Updates on May 26, 2026 : Netanyahu admits privately admits Israel has ‘little ability’ to influence Trump on Iran deal: Report

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Published26 May 2026, 02:43:27 AM IST
Latest news on May 26, 2026: U.S. President Donald Trump points his finger towards Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as they shake hands during a press conference after meeting at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., December 29, 2025. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Latest news on May 26, 2026: U.S. President Donald Trump points his finger towards Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as they shake hands during a press conference after meeting at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., December 29, 2025. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst(REUTERS)

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26 May 2026, 02:43:27 AM IST

World NewsNetanyahu admits privately admits Israel has ‘little ability’ to influence Trump on Iran deal: Report

  • The comments reportedly came as Israel found itself largely excluded from ongoing negotiations between the United States and Iran aimed at halting a war that began with joint US-Israeli bombardments earlier this year.

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