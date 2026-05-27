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World News Today Live Updates on May 27, 2026 : France rape trial exposes chilling allegations of abuse disguised as ‘sadomasochistic games’

World News Today Live Updates on May 27, 2026: Stay informed on global events with our in-depth world news coverage, bringing you the latest developments across politics, economy, and culture. Discover insights into international affairs, breaking news, and the trends shaping our interconnected world, all in one place.

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Published27 May 2026, 12:19:56 AM IST
Latest news on May 27, 2026: (FILES) Plaintiff Laetitia R. arrives for the trial of Guillaume B., who is accused of multiple acts of abuse against his partner over seven years from 2015 to 2020, at the Alpes-de-Haute-Provence court in Digne-les-Bains, southeastern France, on May 18, 2026. (Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP)
Latest news on May 27, 2026: (FILES) Plaintiff Laetitia R. arrives for the trial of Guillaume B., who is accused of multiple acts of abuse against his partner over seven years from 2015 to 2020, at the Alpes-de-Haute-Provence court in Digne-les-Bains, southeastern France, on May 18, 2026. (Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP)(AFP)

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27 May 2026, 12:19:56 AM IST

World NewsFrance rape trial exposes chilling allegations of abuse disguised as ‘sadomasochistic games’

  • The 51-year-old  former bank manager, is accused of manipulating his then-partner into violent sexual abuse and forcing her into encounters with other men between 2015 and 2022.

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