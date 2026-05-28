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World News Today Live Updates on May 28, 2026 : Israel ramps up military operation against Hezbollah, asks residents in southern Lebanon to evacuate

World News Today Live Updates on May 28, 2026: Stay informed on global events with our in-depth world news coverage, bringing you the latest developments across politics, economy, and culture. Discover insights into international affairs, breaking news, and the trends shaping our interconnected world, all in one place.

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Published28 May 2026, 12:47:19 AM IST
Latest news on May 28, 2026: A photograph taken from the Tyre region of southern Lebanon shows smoke rising from the site of Israeli airstrikes that targeted the village of Rmadiyeh in the Tyre district of southern Lebanon on May 26, 2026. Israel has repeatedly bombed Lebanon despite a truce in its war with Hezbollah, saying it is targeting the group, while the latter has claimed several attacks on Israeli positions in southern Lebanon and Northern Israel.
Latest news on May 28, 2026: A photograph taken from the Tyre region of southern Lebanon shows smoke rising from the site of Israeli airstrikes that targeted the village of Rmadiyeh in the Tyre district of southern Lebanon on May 26, 2026. Israel has repeatedly bombed Lebanon despite a truce in its war with Hezbollah, saying it is targeting the group, while the latter has claimed several attacks on Israeli positions in southern Lebanon and Northern Israel. (AFP)

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28 May 2026, 12:47:19 AM IST

World NewsIsrael ramps up military operation against Hezbollah, asks residents in southern Lebanon to evacuate

  • Israel has intensified military operations against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, ordering residents to evacuate as clashes escalate near the Litani River. The warning comes ahead of talks in Washington, amid growing displacement and continued cross-border attacks.

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