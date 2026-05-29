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World News Today Live Updates on May 29, 2026 : EU slaps $232 million fine on Chinese online retailer Temu for violations under its Digital Services Act

World News Today Live Updates on May 29, 2026: Stay informed on global events with our in-depth world news coverage, bringing you the latest developments across politics, economy, and culture. Discover insights into international affairs, breaking news, and the trends shaping our interconnected world, all in one place.

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Published29 May 2026, 01:27:34 AM IST
Latest news on May 29, 2026: Temu logo, a gavel and the European Union's flag are seen in this illustration taken November 4, 2024
Latest news on May 29, 2026: Temu logo, a gavel and the European Union's flag are seen in this illustration taken November 4, 2024(REUTERS)

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29 May 2026, 01:27:34 AM IST

World News Live Updates: EU slaps $232 million fine on Chinese online retailer Temu for violations under its Digital Services Act

  • The European Union fined Chinese retailer Temu 200 million euros after investigators found unsafe and illegal products, including hazardous toys and electronics, on its platform. Regulators said Temu failed to properly assess consumer risks under the bloc’s Digital Services Act rules.

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