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World News Today Live Updates on May 30, 2026 : The UN is going broke as the US and China withhold billions

World News Today Live Updates on May 30, 2026: Stay informed on global events with our in-depth world news coverage, bringing you the latest developments across politics, economy, and culture. Discover insights into international affairs, breaking news, and the trends shaping our interconnected world, all in one place.

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Published30 May 2026, 08:05:23 AM IST
Latest news on May 30, 2026: (FILES) The United Nations (UN) logo is seen on a gate outside the UN headquarters ahead of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York. (Photo by Kena Betancur / AFP)
Latest news on May 30, 2026: (FILES) The United Nations (UN) logo is seen on a gate outside the UN headquarters ahead of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York. (Photo by Kena Betancur / AFP)(AFP)

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30 May 2026, 08:05:23 AM IST

World News Live Updates: The UN is going broke as the US and China withhold billions

  • The Trump administration has withheld billions of dollars, while Beijing has been accused of gaming the international body’s budget.

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