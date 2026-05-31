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World News Today Live Updates on May 31, 2026 : Exxon and Chevron warn oil could hit $160 as Iran war pushes stockpiles to ‘really low levels’

World News Today Live Updates on May 31, 2026: Stay informed on global events with our in-depth world news coverage, bringing you the latest developments across politics, economy, and culture. Discover insights into international affairs, breaking news, and the trends shaping our interconnected world, all in one place.

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Published31 May 2026, 05:36:54 AM IST
Latest news on May 31, 2026: A drone view shows vessels anchored at the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from Musandam, Oman,
Latest news on May 31, 2026: A drone view shows vessels anchored at the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from Musandam, Oman, (REUTERS)

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31 May 2026, 05:36:54 AM IST

World News Live Updates: Exxon and Chevron warn oil could hit $160 as Iran war pushes stockpiles to ‘really low levels’

  • Exxon and Chevron executives warn global oil stockpiles are nearing historic lows as the Iran war continues, with Brent crude potentially surging to $150 a barrel within weeks.

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