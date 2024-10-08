Totaling up the damage in Gaza after a year of war
SummaryIsraeli forces have divided up the enclave as they pursue Hamas, leaving reconstruction an urgent but distant dream.
After a year of war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, the enclave’s future looks as bleak as its immediate past. Swaths of its cities and towns are in ruins, most schools and hospitals are destroyed or badly damaged, olive groves and farm fields are uprooted or bulldozed in many areas, and the bulk of its people are displaced on their own land, if they have survived at all.