Totaling up the damage in Gaza after a year of war

The war in Gaza, triggered by the Hamas-led attack on southern Israel that left 1,200 people dead and around 250 taken hostage, has produced more than 45,000 tons of concrete and metal debris, an amount that would take as long as 15 years to remove, according to United Nations estimates. Much of it comes from bombing, artillery strikes and intentional detonations of houses and buildings by Israeli forces, which have left 63% of Gaza’s structures either destroyed or damaged, according to the U.N.