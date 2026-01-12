‘Totally false’: Iran refutes reports of Indian nationals' arrest amid growing unrest

Iran's Ambassador to India, Mohammad Fathali, dropped a major fact check over reports claiming that Iranian police arrested Indian nationals. Refuting rumours around detention of Indian citizens with other Afghan nationals, he urged the public to seek verified information from credible sources.

This major development comes at a time escalating unrest in Iran has raised concerns among families in India over the safety of Indian students studying in Iran. Taking to X, Ambassador Fathali stated, "The news circulated on some foreign X accounts about Iran's developments is totally false. I request all interested people to get their news from the reliable sources."

This statement came in response to a social media post stating, “Iranian police have arrested a cell comprising 10 Afghan and six Indian nationals, along with their Iranian accomplices.”

Are Indian students safe in Iran? All India Medical Students Association (AIMSA) and the Federation of All India Medical Associations (FAIMA) are two major medical bodies that issued a joint statement confirming that Indian students studying in Iran are safe.

Vice President of AIMSA and FAIMA Doctors Association, Dr Mohammad Momin Khan on Sunday said that both organisations have received updates from Indian students across Iran, confirming their safety. "All our students are safe. There is no need to panic," ANI quoted Dr Momin Khan as saying.

According to Dr Momin Khan, many students personally contacted the associations and conveyed their messages for their families, assuring that they were safe and secure despite ongoing unrest.

He further reassured that senior officials and the Indian Embassy are closely monitoring the situation and remain in constant touch with students and local authorities.

The associations indicated that regular communication channels are being maintained. To avoid misinformation and unnecessary anxiety among families, the authorities said that developments will be shared promptly.

