‘Tough guy, fighter with a strong past’: Trump praises Syria’s new leader al-Sharaa after lifting Assad-era sanctions

US President Donald Trump became the first American leader in 25 years to meet a Syrian head of state, holding talks with interim President Ahmad al-Sharaa in Riyadh. The meeting marked a historic thaw in US-Syria relations, as Trump announced the lifting of crippling sanctions imposed during the Assad regime.

Describing al-Sharaa as a “tough guy” and a “fighter with a strong past,” Trump said the move was aimed at giving Syria “a chance at greatness” after years of war and isolation. “It’s their time to shine,” Trump declared, as he urged the new Syrian leadership to embrace reforms and normalize ties with Israel.

“You have a tremendous opportunity to do something historic,” Trump told al-Sharaa, urging him to reform Syria and normalise ties with Israel.

ush for the Abraham Accords Trump said he encouraged Sharaa to sign the Abraham Accords, a US-brokered normalisation agreement between Arab states and Israel.

“I told him, I hope you’re going to join once you’re straightened out,” Trump said. “He said yes. But they have a lot of work to do.”

While Syria’s foreign ministry hailed the meeting as “historic” and a “pivotal turning point,” state media and official statements avoided direct mention of Israel or normalization.

Sanctions lifted, terror watchlist remains Despite easing financial restrictions, Trump did not announce any plans to remove Syria from the US list of state sponsors of terrorism — a designation in place since 1979 due to Syria’s past support for Palestinian militant groups.

“It’s not going to be easy anyway, so it gives them a good, strong chance,” Trump told Gulf leaders. “It was my honour to do so.”

Trump’s decision followed pressure from Turkey and Saudi Arabia, both of whom back the new government in Damascus and had pushed for US reconciliation with Syria.

Trump also encouraged Syria to open its doors to American investment, particularly in oil and gas infrastructure.

Sharaa expressed hopes Syria could become a “critical trade link between East and West.”

Syrian Finance Minister Mohammed Barnieh said lifting sanctions would “help Syria build its institutions, provide essential services, and attract investment.”