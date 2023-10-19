‘Tough to evacuate Indians from Gaza now’: Centre as Israel airstrikes rage on

As the Israeli government continues to pound Gaza with a barrage of rockets since the October 7 attack from the Hamas militant group, the Central government has said that the situation in the Gaza Strip has become difficult to evacuate Indians. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson, Arindam Bagchi, said in a press conference that there are around four Indian nationals stuck in Gaza and if India gets a chance, “we will get them out". The MEA spokesperson said, “The situation in Gaza is difficult for any evacuation but if we get a chance, we will get them out."

"There are around four Indian nationals in Gaza...we don't have exact numbers and are coordinating. There are 12-13 Indian nationals in the West Bank...It's a little tough to get out from Gaza. There are some reports that some have already got out of there, but we will wait for confirmation," he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“1200 Indians have come back in five flights under operation Ajay, including 18 Nepali nationals...We are assessing the situation and as per the requirements we will plan further flights," Arindam Bagchi said. The MEA spokesperson has refuted reports of any casualty in Gaza. He said only one Indian national was injured in the attack.

“I thankfully have not received any report of any casualty...one Indian national had been injured and is receiving medical care and I understand her condition is now stable," the MEA said.

Operation Ajay, initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is an ongoing mission conducted by the Indian Armed Forces to evacuate Indians amid the Israel-Hamas war and safely bring approximately 18,000 Indian citizens home from Israel. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Following the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, the Indian embassy issued an advisory and requested the Indian citizens living in Israel to be cautious and to register their names in the Indian embassy. Israel retaliated on the same day by firing a barrage of rockets on Gaza to root out the Hamas militants.

